Malayalam actor-comedian Kochu Preman passes away

Well-known Malayalam film-theatre actor Kochu Preman died in a private hospital here following a brief illness on Saturday, his family members said. He was 68.

The actor was undergoing treatment for lung-related ailment, they said.

Known for his unique style of dialogue delivery and facial expressions, Preman acted in over 250 films in his decades-long acting life.

Comic roles in blockbuster movies made him popular among film buffs.

Beginning his acting career as a successful theatre artist, Preman entered tinsel town through the movie 'Ezhu Nirangal', released in 1979.

His slapstick roles in hit movies like 'Dilliwala Rajakumaran', 'Pattabhishekam', 'Thilakkam' and so on were memorable.

The actor appeared in several television serials also.

Preman is survived by his actor-wife Girija and a son.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, ministers and MLAs were among those who condoled the death of the veteran actor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)