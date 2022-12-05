Lookism Chapter 426 to feature Hyun Seok's final decision & Gimyung’s fight against Big Deal

Just like Japanese mangas, South Korean manhwas are also getting popular very fast. Readers around the world regularly follow manhwas like The Druid Of Seoul Station, 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage, Tower of God, Lookism and more. Another manhwa, titled, Lookism is getting popular worldwide for its intense plotline.

The webtoon was first published weekly on Naver WEBTOON in November 2014. A Korean animated series adaptation by Studio Mir was released globally on Netflix in November 2022. The manhwa has covered more than 400 chapters; and Lookism Chapter 426 is the upcoming issue of Webtoon.

Lookism Chapter 426 will reveal an important decision by Hyun Seok. If he does not agree to the verdict, Eugene will deny him as his twin anymore.

Readers will also see how Gimyung and his three united friends fight with Big Deal in Lookism Chapter 426.

Lookism Chapter 426 will be available on Friday, December 9, 2022. The spoilers for Lookism Chapter 426 are circulating on the internet. The raw scans and more spoilers will be out two to three days before the original release. We would suggest readers go with the official issue when it gets released.

The previous chapter focuses on three fights where workers are in big trouble when they find the trio of monsters enters into the street. Meanwhile, Vosco appears and provides a mandate to Big Deal after the organization carried out the fire while attacking a shop. Vosco orders Big Deal to stop his men from burning down the shop as it will destroy the whole area and the evidence. Chapter 425 also features Vosco saving Gimyung from being attacked.

Though Gimyung is defeated but he is alive. Hwang Ho greeted Vosco to appear in perfect time. Another part of the story focuses on Park Hyun Seok who is Eugene's twin. Hyun Seok confronts Xiao Long. Despite having a leg injury in serious condition Xiao Long expresses his interest to fight with Hyun Seok who is famous for his calm martial arts skills. He is defeated by Hyun Seok. After the clash, he met Eugene. Eugene asks why his brother is here.

Besides, Gimyung manages to unite his three friends who have long been scattered to save him and face off against the Big Deal.

Readers can read the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

