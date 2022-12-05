One Piece Chapter 1069 may follow the Smoker vs. Vinsmoke Judge

Since the famous manga One Piece has started covering the final saga, creator Eiichiro Oda has presented a captivating plotline in each chapter. One Piece Chapter 1069 is the upcoming issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine without any break.

The raw scans for the chapter will be out two to three days before the release date. But we would advise all fans to read the manga after its release on official platforms.

Spoilers alert! This article may contain One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1069 may showcase the much-anticipated fight of the final arc. The new chapter is titled "Unpredictable! What did Luffy see in the turbulent sea?" At the end of the previous chapter, the editor commented "A FATEFUL ENCOUNTER ONCE AGAIN."

Therefore, another furious fight may be seen in One Piece Chapter 1069. A hint by @WeeklyLeaks suggests a Smoker vs. Judge fight. The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1069 suggest that the plotline could be described as a prelude. Could it be an introduction to a big battle?

The spoilers also hint One Piece Chapter 1069 will be amazing. Luffyvs Rob Lucci's Round 2 fight will be seen in the upcoming chapter.

Some more One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers reveal that suggests- "Shanks developed the ability to counter future sight users. Mihawk is a future sight user. Future sight aint Zoro style so he will learn how to counter it." But these spoilers are fully not confirmed.

One Piece chapter 1069 will be released on Sunday, December 11, 2022, around 12 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, VizMedi, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1061 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (December 11)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (December 11)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (December 11)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (December 11)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (December 11)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (December 11)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (December 11)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (December 12)

