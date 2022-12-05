Manish Malhotra rings in his birthday with Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar

Left Menu

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, on Monday, turned 56.

05-12-2022
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 on Monday and he marked his special day with his close friends from the film industry. On Thursday night, several members from the film industry including Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Kajol and Karan Johar came together at Manish's house to celebrate his birthday.

Raveena took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Manish's birthday bash at his residence. In one of the images, Rekha, Raveena, Karan, screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar and magazine editor Jitesh Pillai are seen sharing smiles with Manish. Raveena also posted a selfie picture of hers with Manish in which she is seen sporting a grey long-sleeved top with blue jeans while Manish wore black shirt and black pants with matching shoes.

Alongside the pictures, Raveena also penned a heartfelt note for Manish. "Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you," she wrote.

On Manish's birthday, a slew of Bollywood stars took to social media to extend their birthday greetings to him. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Manish and wrote, "Happy birthday to me forever friend (heart emoji). My amazing Manish. Love you lots (heart emoji)."

"Happiest birthday to the forever coolest! Just be the best person with the best heart. so lucky to work with you and be around your amazing energy. Love you Manish Malhotra," actor Ananya Panday wrote on Instagram Story. Manish has been in the industry for over 30 years. He was conferred with Priyadarshini Memorial Award for his contribution to the fashion industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

