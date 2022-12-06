One Piece Chapter 1069 first spoilers suggest ‘Luffy defeats and KO'ed Lucci’

Japanese manga One Piece is always on the upsurge. Chapter 1069 of the manga will release in a few days. Fans can't wait to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The initial spoilers of the chapter are trending online, and most of them claim that some major revelations are in store.

One Piece Chapter 1069 will feature the much-anticipated fight of the final arc. The trusted leaker Orojapan has revealed that the newest chapter will focus on the battle between Gear 5 Luffy vs. Awakened Zoan Lucci. This is the second time the two will clash.

The new chapter is titled "Unpredictable! What did Luffy see in the turbulent sea?" At the end of the previous chapter, the editor commented "A FATEFUL ENCOUNTER ONCE AGAIN."

"Lucci's Awaken form resembles a big cat with a mix of Chopper's Monster Point and Who's Who Zoan."

Rob Lucci uses his power of resurrection which is scarier than Kaido. Meanwhile, Seraphim Kuma has teleported Rob Lucci along with other CP0 agents to Egghead Island.

The CPO agents and Lucci successfully defeated Vegapunk Atlas and several robots and manage to enter Luffy's place. Luffy will go against the leader of CP0 to save Dr. Vegapunk while earlier we have seen Luffy and Rob Lucci greet each other.

Though Lucci's power will be stronger than Kaido, but Luffy will get stronger after getting the power of Resurrection from Nika's Devil Fruit. Luffy's Haoshoku Haki and Kenbunshoku Haki have also reached a high level.

According to the recent spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1069, the fight's form can be described as Tom and Jerry's style. But as usual, Luffy will overcome and frightens Lucci. "Luffy defeats and KO'ed Lucci" in One Piece Chapter 1069.

On the other hand, Akainu holds back Kizaru from going to Egghead Island. One Piece Chapter 1069 will showcase "a little bit of lore about Devils fruit."

More spoilers for the chapter will come in this week before the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter.

One Piece chapter 1069 will be released on Sunday, December 11, 2022, around 12 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

