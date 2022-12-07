Left Menu

Director Nancy Meyers, Kate Winslet dismiss 'The Holiday' sequel report

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:11 IST
Director Nancy Meyers, Kate Winslet dismiss 'The Holiday' sequel report

''The Holiday'' writer-director Nancy Meyers and one of the film's leading stars Kate Winslet have denied reports that the romantic comedy is getting a sequel 17 years after its release.

British tabloid The Sun on Monday reported that a follow-up to ''The Holiday'' was under development, with a source adding: ''The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U K and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.'' But Meyers shut down the rumours on Tuesday.

Sharing the screenshot of the story by the UK tabloid on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote: ''So many DM's about this – sorry but it's not true.'' Winslet, who is currently promoting James Cameron's ''Avatar: The Way of Water'', said she had never heard anything about ''The Holiday'' sequel until she came across the report.

''I read something about that, but it's the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up,'' the Oscar winner told People magazine, an American outlet.

Released in 2006, ''The Holiday'' follows two lovelorn women -- played by Winslet and Cameron Diaz -- from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean who swap their homes to escape heartbreak during the Christmas and holiday season.

Also starring Jude Law, Jack Black, and Eli Wallach, the film was a box office hit raising USD 205 million at the worldwide box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022