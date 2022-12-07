Pop culture extravaganza Delhi Comic Con returns after nearly three years

The epic comic convention, 'Comic Con', featuring comics book artists, cosplay competitions, gaming, and pop culture merchandise has returned to the national capital after nearly three years.

Touted to be the ''largest pop-culture celebration'', the Delhi Comic Con will begin from December 9 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla here.

Publisher Penguin Random House India will host international comic book publishing houses including DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and Kodansha, while Simon & Schuster will bring in the manga publisher Viz Media.

The three-day extravaganza will also feature Indian publishers such as Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics and several new indie publishing houses.

National and international comic book artists and writers including Abhijeet Kini, Md Faisal of ''Garbage Bin'', Rick Leonardi and Matt Hawkins will also attend the festival. With Delhi Comic Con celebrating its 10th anniversary, this edition will feature ''the largest creators area'' ever, with over 20 leading Indian and international artists and writers showcasing their work. Popular stand-up comedians including Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, and Gurleen Pannu, singer Fotty Seven, and illusionist Poshak Dua will be among the artists performing at the Delhi Comic Con. ''We finally get to host Delhi Comic Con after a gap of almost 3 years by ringing in the 10th anniversary of our Delhi show, which was India’s first-ever Comic Con! This year, Delhi will host India’s biggest Comic Con, in sheer scale and size with the best of comics, cosplay, merch, gaming, and other experiences. I cannot wait to welcome all the fans back to the show!'' Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, said in a statement.

Various zones set up by Warner Bros India and Marvel Studios will offer film enthusiasts exhilarating experiences of their favourite DC and Marvel movies, including ''Black Adam'', ''Shazam!'', ''Justice League'', ''Ant Man & The Wasp''. The Delhi Comic Con will also feature nearly 100 gaming stations and will organise daily tournaments for ''Mortal Kombat 11'', ''Brawlhalla'' and ''FIFA 23'' with a prize pool of Rs 25,000. The extravaganza will conclude on December 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)