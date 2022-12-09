Alchemy of Souls Season 2’s release countdown starts! Get last minutes updates

Alchemy of Souls is returning with part 2 on December 10, 2022, on TvN and Netflix. The K-drama is penned by the famous screenwriters Hong Sisters, the drama depicts the stories of young mages dealing with heaven and earth.

The first part of the show was aired from June 18 to August 28, 2022, for 20 episodes. The series is set in a fictional country called Daeho that does not exist in history or on maps, the series is about the love and growth of young mages as they overcome their twisted fates due to a forbidden magic spell known as the "alchemy of souls", which allows souls to switch bodies.

It follows the story of an elite warrior named Nak-su whose soul is accidentally trapped inside the weak body of Mu-deok. She becomes entangled with Jang Uk who is from a noble family and becomes his servant.

In the new teaser, Jang Wook (Lee Jae-wook) returns and says, "I should have died back then…" There is a quick montage of action scenes filled with bloodied swords, fire and a mysterious woman dressed in white. At the end of the teaser, Lee Jae-wook says, "If my power serves as justification, not one person will leave this place alive."

On Dec. 5, TvN released a new full-length trailer for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, revealing how Cho-yeong could be connected to Seol-ran. According to the trailer,the new season could reveal Cho-yeong as a powerful priestess.

As per Showbiz CheatSheet, Nak-su's sword was once Seol-ran's. So there could be a reintroduction of Seol-ran in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Cho-yeong/Nak-su's power may be revealed as it is speculated that she is beyond a skilled mage. The sword itself may be part of the answer to destroying the Ice Stone.

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk, Park Sang-hoon as young Jang Uk, Jung So-min as Mu-deok / Nak-su Go , Yoon-jung as Nak-su / Cho Yeong, Gu Yoo-jung as young Nak-su, Hwang Min-hyun as Seo Yul, Moon Seong-hyun as young Seo Yul are the cast of Alchemy of Souls. Season 2 will release on December 10, 2022.

