Alice in Borderland Season 2 gearing up for December release! Get all latest updates

Japanese science fiction thriller drama Alice in Borderland won millions of hearts throughout the world after its release on Netflix on December 10, 2020. And without and doubt, Netflix renewed the series for season 2. The streamer wrapped ups filming in March 2022.

During the Netflix Tudum event, the franchise announced that Alice in Borderland season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. (PT) or 3:00 a.m. (ET).

Moreover, Netflix also released the official first look of the second run of the drama which features some exclusive stills from Alice in Borderland Season 2, quoting, "Alice in Borderland returns this December and here's a sneak peek at Season 2!"

Based on the popular Japanese Manga of the same name, the series follows Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as allies who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in card games. After surviving their first game, players receive "visas", which are extended further upon successful completion of more card games. If the visas expire, the individuals are executed by red lasers being shot from the sky.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will feature 10 survivalists of the previous season that will face new difficult challenges. Some new faces will be also seen in the game. The new members are suyoshi Abe as Keiichi Kuzuryu, Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyuuma Ginji (the King of Clubs), Yuri Tsunematsu as Akane Heiya, Isomura Hayato as Sunato Banda, Maiguma Katsuya as Oki Yaba, and Sato Honami as Kotoko Shi (the Jack of Hearts).

Some of the characters of Season 1 who we thought were dead, made a cameo in Netflix's recently released teaser. Sho Aoyagi's Aguni and Dori Sakurado's Niragi (presumed dead along with Aguni) will be seen in Alice in Borderland Season 2.

The first season of the show covered 31 chapters of the manga. The other 33 chapters are left to be adapted in Alice in Borderland Season 2. The exact no. of episodes for Alice in Wonderland is yet to be revealed still following the previous season we may expect at least 8 episodes with a runtime of 41 to 52 minutes.

