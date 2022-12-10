Left Menu

Indian man gets 6 months jail for starting fire outside former lover’s fiance’s home in Singapore: Report

A 30-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean has been sentenced to six months jail for starting a fire outside the apartment of his former girlfriends fianc ahead of their marriage, a media report has said.Surenthiran Sugumaran was convicted in October this year after he pleaded guilty to one charge of committing mischief by fire, knowing that he was likely to cause damage to property, The Straits Times reported on Friday.Filled with anger and jealousy when he found out that his former girlfriend was getting married, he had started a fire outside the public housing unit where her fiance lived.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 10-12-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 08:06 IST
Indian man gets 6 months jail for starting fire outside former lover’s fiance’s home in Singapore: Report
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A 30-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean has been sentenced to six months jail for starting a fire outside the apartment of his former girlfriend’s fiancé ahead of their marriage, a media report has said.

Surenthiran Sugumaran was convicted in October this year after he pleaded guilty to one charge of committing mischief by fire, knowing that he was likely to cause damage to property, The Straits Times reported on Friday.

Filled with anger and jealousy when he found out that his former girlfriend was getting married, he had started a fire outside the public housing unit where her fiance lived. On March 11, he found out through an Instagram post that his former girlfriend was getting married to one person named Mr Mohammad Azli Mohammad Salleh the following day. Sugumaran decided to lock the front gate of the man’s flat and start a fire to cause inconvenience to Azli before his wedding ceremony. Clad in a black hoodie, which he later used to cover his face to avoid detection by Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, Sugumaran arrived at the victim’s block, taking a lift to the 12th storey and the stairs to the 13th storey. Deputy Public Prosecutor Bharat S. Punjabi said in October that Sugumaran took this route to further evade CCTV. When Azli opened his unit door at 8.22 am and found his front gate locked and several shoes burnt, he called the police. On Friday, District Judge Eugene Teo said in sentencing that “such offences are very dangerous for the occupants in the flat”. “I have to take into account the circumstances in which you planned out these offences, including the fact that you also locked up the premises and the purpose for which you committed these series of acts,” Eugene was quoted as saying in the report. Those who commit mischief by fire intending to cause or knowing it will likely cause damage to property can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022