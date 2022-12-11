Have matured as an actor: Bengali actor Dev

Bengali superstar Dev on Sunday asserted he has matured as an actor -- from an action hero to one essaying diverse, realistic roles.

Earlier known for mainstream 'masala entertainers' such as Challenge (2009), Paran Jai Jaliya Re (2009), Khokababu (2012) and Rangbaaz (2013), to name a few, Dev said he reinvented himself with movies such as Chander Pahar (2013), Amazon Obhijaan (2017) and Arshinagar (2015).

He has also produced realistic movies such as Cockpit and Chaamp (both 2017) and Tonic (2021).

His latest flick, Projapoti, is slated for release in Christmas.

''One must change oneself, adapt oneself to contemporary times. Casting oneself in realistic roles is one way of changing oneself as an actor,'' Dev, critically acclaimed for his role of a mute person in Zulfiqar (2016), told PTI in an interview.

Speaking about his earlier avatar in movies such as Khoka 420 (2013) and Paglu (2011), he said, ''At that time, such movies had their own audience. But now, the taste of the cine-goers has gone through a complete makeover.'' There have to be dollops of emotion and realism in movies, he said.

''From Tonic (2021) to Kacher Manush (2022), I have produced and cast myself in varied roles,'' Dev said.

He said Projapoti has different shades of emotion, which are relatable to the viewers.

''It dwells on a beautiful bond between a father and a son. It is a commercial movie with an intellectual quotient,'' the actor, who co-produced Projapoti, said.

The movie will equally touch the hearts of children, their parents and grandparents, he said.

Speaking about his co-actor Mithun Chakraborty, who essayed the role of his father in the movie, Dev said, ''Mithunda became very emotional after hearing the script. When I first broached the topic to him after shooting for a reality show two years back, he had said: 'I am in your project'.'' ''While dubbing dialogues in the studio, I saw tears welling up in Mithunda's eyes. This was a big compliment from an actor who has already worked in 352 movies.

''Mithunda is a very down-to-earth person, cracking jokes on the set and pulling my leg. I grew up watching his films and consider it a privilege to share on-screen space with the internationally renowned actor,'' Dev said.

The actor said pre-production work for his new film 'Bagha Jatin', based on revolutionary Jatindranath Mukhopadhyay's life, has begun and if things move well, shooting will start early next year.

''There is a lot of research work involved. It is a period film, a biopic,'' he said.

Dev will play the lead role in the movie. The look of his character was unveiled four months back.

