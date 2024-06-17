Left Menu

Massive Oil Spill Strikes Singapore's Shores: Cleanup Underway

A sudden loss of control aboard the dredger Vox Maxima led to a collision with a fuel supply ship in Singapore, resulting in an oil spill affecting the southern shores. Cleanup operations are underway, involving over 250 workers and various containment measures, while environmental damage is being monitored.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 17-06-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 08:47 IST
Authorities in Singapore reported on Monday that a dredger boat experienced a sudden loss of engine and steering control, causing it to collide with a stationary cargo tanker. The incident resulted in an oil spill that has significantly impacted the southern shores of the city-island.

The Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima collided with the Singaporean fuel supply ship Marine Honour on Friday, rupturing one of Marine Honour's cargo tanks and leaking low-sulphur oil into the sea.

Although the leak has been contained, tidal movements have spread the oil treated with dispersants along the shoreline, including to the popular resort island of Sentosa.

In a joint statement, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority, the National Environment Agency, the National Parks Board, and Sentosa Development Corp. confirmed that the master and crew members of the Vox Maxima are cooperating with ongoing investigations.

Beachfront areas of a public park, along with beaches on three southern islands and a nature reserve, have been closed for cleanup efforts, while Sentosa beaches remain open, barring sea activities and swimming.

Oil Spill Response Limited, an industry-funded cooperative, will deploy floating containment and recovery devices to corral the oil, with skimmer craft lifting the oil into storage tanks, the statement added.

With over 250 workers involved, approximately 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) of containment booms have been established, and another 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) of barriers are being set up to prevent further oil spread to the shore.

The National Parks Board has also deployed oil-absorbing booms to protect unaffected mangroves at another park. Public volunteers have been assigned to patrol the park for early signs of oil slicks.

Conservationists and biologists are closely monitoring the full extent of the damage to marine and wildlife.

