Three Arrested for Attempted Murder of Noida Policemen Using SUV

Three men have been arrested for allegedly trying to run over two Noida policemen with an SUV, police officials confirmed. The SUV, a Mahindra Thar, has been seized following the incident that took place near Morna police outpost on June 8.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects—identified as Nitesh Gupta (22), Tushar Kalra (20), and Naveen Awana (21)—approached the police personnel, asked for directions, and subsequently hurled expletives before hitting the officers with their vehicle. Both officers sustained injuries from the attack and the suspects fled the scene.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at Sector 49 police station. Gupta and Kalra reside in Sector 41, while Awana is from Sector 108. Legal proceedings are underway, with potential penalties including life imprisonment or up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

