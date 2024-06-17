Left Menu

Rohingya Crisis Intensifies Amid Arakan Army's Offensive

Tens of thousands of Rohingya face danger as the Arakan Army intensifies its offensive against junta positions in western Myanmar, specifically targeting Maungdaw town. The AA has asked residents to leave for safety as the conflict escalates. Many Rohingya are trapped, with limited options for escape.

Updated: 17-06-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 08:40 IST
Tens of thousands of Muslim minority Rohingya are feared to be caught in fighting in western Myanmar, as a powerful armed ethnic group bears down on junta positions in a coastal town on the country's border with Bangladesh. The Arakan Army (AA), which is fighting for autonomy for Myanmar's Rakhine region, said late on Sunday that residents of Maungdaw town, inhabited primarily by the Rohingya, should leave by 9 p.m. ahead of a planned offensive on the settlement.

The AA's attack on Maungdaw is the latest in a months-long rebel onslaught against the Myanmar junta, which took power in a February 2021 coup, and now finds itself in an increasingly weakened position across large parts of the country. "We are going to attack the remaining posts" of junta, the AA said in a statement, asking residents to stay clear of military positions in Maungdaw for their own safety.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment. Around 70,000 Rohingya who are currently in Maungdaw are trapped as the fighting draws closer, said Aung Kyaw Moe, the deputy human rights minister in Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government.

"They have no where to run to," he told Reuters. Thousands of Rohingya fled towards neighbouring Bangladesh last month, seeking safety from the escalating conflict, although the neighbouring country is reluctant to accept more refugees.

Their movement was triggered by battles in and around the town of Buthidaung, around 25 km (15 miles) away to the east of Maungdaw, that was captured by the AA after intense fighting during which the rebel group was accused of targeting the Rohingya community. The AA denies the allegations.

Rohingya have faced persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for decades. Nearly a million of them live in refugee camps in Bangladesh's border district of Cox's Bazar after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Rakhine in 2017.

