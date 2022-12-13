'Pitchers' season 2 arriving on ZEE5 next week

The second season of comedy drama ''Pitchers'' will premiere on ZEE5 on December 23, the streamer has announced.

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Gopal Dutt, the upcoming installment is directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo.

The first season of ''Pitchers'', which premiered in 2015, revolved around the trials and tribulations of a group of young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture. The new chapter will see the viewers reunite with these entrepreneurs two-and-a-half years after their tech start-up Pragati.AI was founded.

Kasturia said while season one of the show was about taking a leap of faith and leaving a job to start one's own company, season two is about dreaming bigger.

''I am excited for our fans to witness this epic journey in S2 and shower us with more love so that TVF is compelled to bring back another season,'' the actor said in a statement.

Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra and Sikander Kher are the new additions to the ensemble cast of the second installment of ''Pitchers''.

'''Pitchers' is like homecoming because I started my web series journey with Bhati's character in 'TVF Pitchers','' said Banerjee, who was most recently seen in creature comedy film ''Bhediya''. ''As an actor, I couldn’t wait to hop onto the bandwagon of the fan-favourite franchise, 'Pitchers' as it has received so much love and admiration over the years,'' added Dogra of ''The Married Woman'' fame.

Kher said he is proud to associate with ''Pitchers'', a series he is a fan of.

'''Pitchers' is an iconic show which should not have taken this long to return! But now that it’s back, and I am a part of it, I could not have been more thrilled,'' the ''Monica, O My Darling'' star said.

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi also rounds out the cast of the five-episode show.

