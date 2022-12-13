Lookism Chapter 427 release date, recap & other updates!

The ongoing South Korean manhwa 'Lookism' is getting more popular with each passing day. The webtoon was first published weekly on Naver WEBTOON in November 2014. A Korean animated series adaptation by Studio Mir was released globally on Netflix on December 8, 2022.

Penned by Park Tae-joon, the series depicts a high-school student, Park Hyung Seok who is looked down on by his fellow student for his obesity. Getting bullied and harassed every day, he asks his mother to transfer him to a new school. He moves to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school. A few nights before he begins school, somehow he receives a new body that is tall, muscular, and handsome. When one body is in use, the other falls asleep. Now he can switch bodies by waking up the sleeping one.

Lookism Chapter 427 is the upcoming chapter that may release on December 16, 2022, 2022. The episode will stream in the South Korean language with English subtitles.

Vosco orders Big Deal to stop his men from burning down the shop as it will destroy the whole area and the evidence. Previously we saw Vosco save Gimyung from being attacked. Gimyung manages to unite his three friends who have long been scattered to save him and face off against the Big Deal.

Hwang Ho greeted Vosco to appear in perfect time. Another part of the story focuses on Park Hyun Seok who is Eugene's twin. Hyun Seok confronts Xiao Long. Despite having a leg injury in serious condition Xiao Long expresses his interest to fight with Hyun Seok who is famous for his calm martial arts skills. He is defeated by Hyun Seok. After the clash, he met Eugene. Eugene asks why his brother is here.

The three J.H.S. members join hands with Eli Jang. The J.H.S. members apologize to Eli. Daniel requests Eli to share his full power with him Eli removed his shirt and replies, "Well, Daniel Park," Zack responded the same. Finally, Vasco intervened and I woke up.

The spoilers for Lookism Chapter 427 are yet to be revealed. The spoilers for the manhwa usually circulate online two to three days before the release. We will keep you updated with Lookism Chapter 427 summary as soon as it comes.

Readers can read the previous chapter of the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa (South Korean comic).

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 may show the end of the battle against Kenjaku