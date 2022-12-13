Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 may show the end of the battle against Kenjaku

After a week's break, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 is going to be Weekly Shonen Jump's 55th issue which will be released on Sunday. The upcoming chapter will continue the new arc that has been started in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200.

The previous chapter ended in suspense, and the new chapter will continue the story of the Culling Game arc. In the battle, Kenjaku is changing his path swiftly by using Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 207 will continue Kenjaku's battle. The previous chapter ends with Kenjaku mocking Yuki as she began coughing up blood and Choso began a sneak attack from the back. Fans could see Choso or Yuki catching Kenjaku. The new chapter can also provide updates on Yuji and Megumi. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the fight against Kenjaku ends.

The fight could be similar to Maki and Noritoshi Kamo's battle against the cursed spirit Naoya in the Sakurajima Colony arc. Previously in Chapter 204, after, Kenjaku managed to suppress Choso by using a weaker curse absorbed by Suguru Geto's Cursed Technique, Choso tries his last attempt to stop the Kenjaku. If Choso is defeated by the main antagonist of the manga, later he has to fight Yuki. Fans might see Tsukumo entering to fight Kenjaku. Choso accepted that he can die in the fight with Kenjaku. However, Choso is giving his best to win the fight.

Kenjaku and the United States government are negotiating with each other, as the last chapter shows both parties discussing the world of Jujutsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 will lead to Kenjaku and Yuki's fight. Kenjaku suddenly activates the Expansion Domain, which surprised Yuki and Tengen plotting how to beat Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 will release on December 18, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 207 timings in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST December 18, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (December 18, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (December 18, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (December 18, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (December 18, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (December 18, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (December 19, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (December 19, 2022)

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

