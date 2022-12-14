Left Menu

"It's all about loving your family" : Karan Johar celebrates 21 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'

Although it feels like the film was released yesterday, 'Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham' completed 21 years of its release. on Wednesday. To celebrate this special day, Karan Johar shared a video tribute, thanking all members of the cast, crew and fans for all the love and appreciation for the film.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:55 IST
"It's all about loving your family" : Karan Johar celebrates 21 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'
Still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' turned 21 on Wednesday, and on the occasion, he celebrated the film with a long, emotional post.

Although it feels like the film was released yesterday, it has completed 21 years of its release.

The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022