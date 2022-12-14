"It's all about loving your family" : Karan Johar celebrates 21 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'
Although it feels like the film was released yesterday, 'Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham' completed 21 years of its release. on Wednesday. To celebrate this special day, Karan Johar shared a video tribute, thanking all members of the cast, crew and fans for all the love and appreciation for the film.
ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' turned 21 on Wednesday, and on the occasion, he celebrated the film with a long, emotional post.
Although it feels like the film was released yesterday, it has completed 21 years of its release.
The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' shot in 8 countries, reveals director Siddharth Anand
Shah Rukh Khan announces Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of 'Dunki' in his charming style
This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan teased hubby Saif Ali Khan on their flight to Jeddah
"We all became actors because of him," Ranveer Singh calls Shah Rukh Khan an idol
Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of 'Dunki', thanks its culture ministry for support