The Tourist Season 2: Jamie Dornan shares what to expect from it

Jamie Dornan's thriller series The Tourist received positive responses from the audience and they are looking forward to watching a great second season. The Tourist premiered on January 1, 2022, on BBC One and was distributed internationally by All3Media.

Recently The Belfast star Jamie Dornan has shared some exciting details about The Tourist Season 2. The Tourist tells the story of a Northern Irish man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital, he must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

Speaking with Radio Times, Dornan reveals what viewers can expect in The Tourist Season 2. "It's difficult to talk about without spoiling the ending of season one, but all I'll say is there's an appetite for it," he told RadioTimes.com.

"There are conversations about how you continue the story – is it set before or after what we've already seen? It's definitely all up for discussion. I really like playing the character and I think there's more to explore," he added.

The first season concluded with Elliot drinking a bottle of vodka and swallowing lots of pills in an attempt to suicide, after having found out that he was a drug trafficker before losing his memory.

Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) decided to give him another chance by sending him a burrito emoji. Will he survive and settle with Helen (Danielle Macdonald)? Elliot's fate will be shown in The Tourist Season 2.

While speaking about his role to Variety, the Irish actor told Season 1's ending was a huge surprise and how difficult it was for him to film that revelation scene. He said The Tourist was his hardest role.

"I've never had to approach a character before who doesn't know who he is, so it was almost like a total opposite process for me of not allowing yourself a backstory and accepting every single discovery he has as something new. I often tried to consider myself in my most vulnerable moments, where I've felt lost or afraid, and draw on those," stated Dornan.

He told the toughest part was the environment. "We shot in everything from baking hot days to icy cold mornings," he shared. "We also dealt with consistent sandstorms. He added, "I probably consumed a dozen or more flies!"

Sadly, the release date for The Tourist Season 2 on BBC is yet to be announced. Still, we could assume a 2023 release window for the series. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more BBC series.

