Sweet Tooth Season 2 wraps up post-production! Know the release status

Since Netflix's fantasy drama Sweet Tooth Season 2 has been announced, fans eagerly waiting for the series.

Based on a comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is one of the popular television series developed by Jim Mickle for Netflix. The drama has been watched by 60 million households since its June 4 release, and it received nine nominations in the 1st Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

After it aired in June 2021, Netflix officially renewed Sweet Tooth for Season 2 the next month. The filming for the second outing wrapped up, but Netflix is yet to announce its release date.

During Netflix Geeked Week, a video of some of the cast and crew on set for the second season was released. The cast and crew revealed that production had officially wrapped in the video.

Based on the previous records we guess Sweet Tooth Season 2 may get an early 2023 release date. As the filming wrapped up in June and the post-production took six months to complete, therefore, the streamer might take two or three months to run and release the promos or trailers. Thus, Sweet Tooth Season 2 can get an early 2023 premiere date.

At the time of the second season's renewal, showrunner Jim Mickle confirmed fans would see some 'thrilling and heartwarming' episodes in Season 2.

"It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

Although the detailed plotline for the upcoming episodes is yet to reveal, Season 2 will continue the story that ended with Gus (played by Christian Convery) meeting Dr. Singh, who decides to continue his experiments on the hybrid boy who doesn't appear the same as the others.

Sweet Tooth Season is expected to arrive with a bigger plot, actions, and a lot of computer graphics and stunt work. Fans will see Gus the central character of the story may engage in fights and brave stunts in Sweet Tooth Season 2. In February 2022, Christian revealed a behind-the-scenes picture of his training for the second season of the series in his Instagram story.

Christian Convery was trained by the "BEST MARTIAL ARTS TRAINING CENTER." His picture depicts he is taking part in martial arts and other exercises.

Viewers will see most of the young stars to be played in Sweet Tooth Season 2. This includes Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani and James Brolin.

