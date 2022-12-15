No matter what, people like us stay positive: SRK

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that whatever happens surrounding people like him, they will stay positive.

The comments came in the midst of a row over a song in his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Khan said cinema brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood.

''No matter what, people like us will stay positive,'' he said.

Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community has been offended by the content of the song ''Besharam Rang'' in the yet to be released movie 'Pathaan'.

''Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind,'' Khan, the guest of honour at KIFF, said.

The superstar also described cinema as a vehicle ''for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other''.

