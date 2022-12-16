Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Everything we know about the finale

Attack on Titan Season 4 is titled 'Attack on Titan: The Final Season', which will premiere its third part in 2023. Season 4 is the last season of the series, and Part 3 of Season 4 is likely to be the last part of the season. After the Part 2, only nine chapters of the manga are left to adapt, which should be covered in Part 3.

The announcement for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 was made in April 2022 on the official Twitter account of the anime series. Follow the post below.

The Attack on Titan manga by Isayama Hajime was published by Kodansha Comics, and it ran for 34 volumes across nine years from 2012 to 2021. The exact release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is to be announced, but at the Anime Festival, Asia creators like CEO Manabu Otsuka informed fans that season four is already dubbing its final episodes.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 aired in December 2020, while the second part premiered in January 2022. If they follow the same pattern, then we can expect Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 to air towards the beginning of 2023, as reported by Crunchyroll.

Not only that he also revealed Attack on Titan S4 P3 would bring Eren's long adventure to a close, so fans are eager to know what could be the plotline for the finale of the anime.

Eren de Parts doesn't contact the Scouts again until the assault on Liberio. Mikasa reflects on that time and wonders if there are any other options. In the flashback, Eren meets Yelena and agrees to follow Zeke while he reveals his actual plan to Floch and Historia. Erin tells Zeke that he wants his friends to live long, happy lives after his death.

At present, the Global Alliance tries to stop Eren and the Rumbling from reaching Marley but it proves a useless target. They are easily destroyed by the Titans and Eren. Eren affirms his intention to destroy the world as he and the Colossal Titans set foot on the mainland.

Additionally, it is still unknown whether Jean and Mikasa end up together at the end of Attack on Titan. In the story, Jean has strong feelings about Mikasa but she never returns those feelings in the manga. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 might also spotlight the matter, as the flashback of Part 2 shows a weird dream for a peaceful future where Jean and Mikasa have a child together.

Attack on Titan's final season Part 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is announced to be premiered anytime in 2023. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any news on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime TV series.

