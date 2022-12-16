My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12: Dabi & Best Jeanist's new looks revealed

The latest episode of the anime My Hero Academia reveals the true identity of Dabi. Dabi unveils himself on the beast's back, revealing his real name: ToyaTodoroki. The news surprised the foundation of UA Academy and the world of Hero Society. Dabi's announcement reaches the Pro Heroes, who are standing outside the battlefield. Now the new preview has revealed a new look of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12.

While Dabi's identity may be the biggest news in MHA S6 EP12, one more big news is dropped at the finale of Episode 11 that could also reveal in the upcoming installment. Best Jeanist revealed himself to still be alive and entered the battle.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 is titled "Threads of Hope". The official Twitter account of the anime dropped several new images of Dabi in threat and a fresh look of Best Jeanist, ShotoTodoroki, and Bakugo. Follow the post below.

Here's the synopsis of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11.

"A Hero rides on a plane making his way toward the battlefield. Shoto rescues Deku, Bakugo, and Endeavor from falling, who are all shocked to see Shigaraki still standing, refusing to listen to All For One's words to retreat. Nejire and Iida arrive to warn the others of Gigantomachia's incoming rampage, with the former assisting Shoto in fighting Shigaraki, while the latter helps escort the injured heroes away."

The synopsis continued: "Meanwhile, Ochaco and Toga continue to fight in the abandoned house. Toga reveals she was able to use Ochaco's Quirk and was able to kill someone using it, which horrifies her. She also realizes that Ochaco also likes Deku, leading to a scuffle over his Christmas gift to her. Ochaco tells Toga that if she keeps disrupting people's lives she will have to face the consequences, to which she responds with tears in her eyes. Tsuyu appears to help Ochaco, but Toga can escape, with Ochaco wondering why she started crying. With her answer, Toga prepares to reunite with the League."

"Gigantomachia finally arrives at Shigaraki's location and reclaims him just as he's knocked unconscious by Shoto and Nejire's attacks. Dabi then unveils himself on the beast's back, revealing his real name: ToyaTodoroki. At this same time, Skeptic hacks into all the televisions across the country broadcasting a confessional from Dabi, revealing his lineage as Endeavor's oldest son, and his abusive past all in the pursuit of power. Endeavor and Shoto are horrified by the revelation, as Dabi gleefully takes joy in airing out all the dirty laundry, including Hawks' murders of Twice and Best Jeanist, and his father being a criminal who Endeavor had locked away. Endeavor is left speechless, thinking about his past raising Toya to be his successor and his later death, and Dabi prepares to finish everyone off with his Prominence Burn. But suddenly, he and the other villains are restrained by metal cables from the sky, as an alive Best Jeanist enters the battle."

My Hero Academia S6 Ep 12 will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms.

