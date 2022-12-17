Left Menu

Spanish film 'Utama' honoured with Suvarna Chakoram Award in International Film Festival of Kerala

Helmed by director Alejandro Loayza Grisim, the Spanish film 'Utama' won the Suvarna Chakoram Award for Best Film at the IFFK. Find out which films won the remaining awards at the festival here.

Spanish film 'Utama' bagged a major prize at the International Film Festival of Kerala recently. Helmed by director Alejandro Loayza Grisi, the film won the Suvarna Chakoram Award for Best Film.

Meanwhile, Tayfun Price Mouglu from Turkey won the Rajata Chakoram Award for Best Director. Mouglu's film 'Kerr', which was based on a young man who witnessed a murder, was also nominated for an award at the film festival. The Netpac award for Best Malayalam Film was bagged by Mahesh Narayanan's 'Ariyippu'.

'Aalam', an Arabic film helmed by Firaz Houri won two awards, the Silver Award for Best Debut Director and the Netpac Award for Best Asian film. Romi Meitei-helmed 'Our Home' won the FIPRESI International Award for Best Film along with The Netpac Special Jury Mention.

The Malayalam film '19(1)(A)' got the FIPRESI Award for Best Debut Director at the festival. On the other hand, director Sidharth Chauhan, who was at the helm of 'Amar Colony', got selected for the FFSI - KR Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director in India.

Actors Manisha Soni and Muskan, who starred in the film 'A Place of Our Own' by Ektara Collective, were selected for a special mention for Best Performance in a Film in the international category. The International Film Festival of Kerala, also known as the IFFK, took place from December 9 to December 16. (ANI)

