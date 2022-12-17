Left Menu

'Game of Thrones' alum Joseph Mawle latest addition to '1923'

'Game of Thrones' alum Joseph Mawle has geared up to portray the role of Captain Shipley in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'.

'Game of Thrones' alum Joseph Mawle has geared up to portray the role of Captain Shipley in the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923'. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, in addition to Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves, Mawle joins a stellar cast.

The tale of the Dutton family's earlier generation as they attempt to build the ranching oligarchy depicted in "Yellowstone" is told in "1923," just like in the film "1883," which came before it. Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as "the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea." Television viewers are most familiar with Mawle from his part as Benjen Stark in the wildly popular HBO series "Game of Thrones." Furthermore, he recently appeared in the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," but left the show before Season 2. Along with "In the Heart of the Sea," "Kill Your Friends," "Half of a Yellow Sun," and "The Hallow," he has roles in several other movies.

Mawle is most recognised for his portrayal as Benjen Stark in HBO's megahit series "Game of Thrones." He also appeared in the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," but left before Season 2. "In the Heart of the Sea," "Kill Your Friends," "Half of a Yellow Sun," and "The Hallow" are among his cinematic credits. "1923" will premiere on Paramount Plus on December 18. Taylor Sheridan created the show and serves as its executive producer, alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. (ANI)

