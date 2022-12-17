Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 280: Who killed Batta & Fugou?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 280 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles.

Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the streaming of the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be seen on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 280 is titled "Breakthrough," which begins with Boruto challenging Kiseru. He asks Kiseru whether he is truly working with Ouga. Kiseru now has the number 7 and he could be the one who murdered Batta and Fugou. Boruto Episode 280 will reveal the truth.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 279 "The Obstacle: Seven," Boruto finds Batta suspicious. Batta explains her suspicions regarding Kiseru to Boruto. Elsewhere, Kawaki and Sarada join Mitsuki in the investigation. By the time Boruto and Batta return to the others, the next experiment has already begun and they are both given envelopes like the others before Ouga teleports them away by themselves. Ouga explains that each envelope contains a numbered tag from 1 to 8 and they need to obtain a total of 7 points from each other to pass, all within two hours.

Kiseru realizes his communication device is missing, realizing that Batta might have taken it in their earlier altercation. Boruto, Yatsume, Shamo and the criminal-turned-monk Namua meet and add their numbers up. Afterward, they find Batta and the businessman Fugou murdered, before Rokuro arrives with their tags, demanding a fight. Sarada and Kawaki find Mitsuki tied up in a trap, who explains that he was attacked by rogue shinobi after being freed. Namua takes a hit for Boruto so that he could take Rokuro down. Rokuro concedes the fight and explains that Batta and Fugou were already dead when he took their tags, leaving Kiseru as the culprit. Boruto sends the others through the exit, while he waits for Kiseru to arrive with his 7 tags.

After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 280 on Sunday, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

Also Read: Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Chapter 281: Opera returning to school