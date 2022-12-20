Left Menu

Russian Doll Season 3’s multiple possibilities exposed! Know in detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 20-12-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 10:52 IST
Russian Doll Season 3’s multiple possibilities exposed! Know in detail
Russian Doll Season 3 is likely to continue with Nadia's time-traveling. Image Credit: Facebook / Russian Doll
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian Doll Season 3 has not received official confirmation but fans are severely expecting it due to the previous seasons' widespread critical acclaim. The second season had recorded a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 8/10, based on 61 reviews.

Earlier in 2019, the series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne admitted in a conversation with THR that the writing team had a three-season plan for the outset. If Russian Doll Season 3 happens in the future, almost all of the cast could return to the series. This includes Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Alan as Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy, and Maxine as Nadia's friends Greta Lee. However, the renewal could also depend on the creators Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland. The question remains whether they want to continue the story.

The series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne has briefly spoken about the potential Season 3 of Russian Doll to Variety, "It feels like there's an idea cooking for season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for Russian Doll. 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

"I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends."Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three," Natasha Lyonne added.

Nadia came to know in the previous season about her mother and grandmother at different times. Hence, we could guess Russian Doll Season 3 will take place in the future. It may also be linked to the previous season but it will mainly have a fresh new plot.

Russian Doll Season 3 is likely to continue with Nadia's time-traveling. Nadia and Alan board the train and find it full of her friends on their way to Ruth's wake, saying it is April 30. The future – as with Nadia's – is unclear. Here also we can see the possibility of a third season.

Season 1 of Russian Doll premiered in February 2019, with Season 2 following in April 2022. Observing a gap of three years, we can expect Season 3 in the first quarter of 2025. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Resident Alien Season 3: Everything we know so far

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022