Russian Doll Season 3’s multiple possibilities exposed! Know in detail

Russian Doll Season 3 has not received official confirmation but fans are severely expecting it due to the previous seasons' widespread critical acclaim. The second season had recorded a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 8/10, based on 61 reviews.

Earlier in 2019, the series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne admitted in a conversation with THR that the writing team had a three-season plan for the outset. If Russian Doll Season 3 happens in the future, almost all of the cast could return to the series. This includes Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Alan as Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy, and Maxine as Nadia's friends Greta Lee. However, the renewal could also depend on the creators Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland. The question remains whether they want to continue the story.

The series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne has briefly spoken about the potential Season 3 of Russian Doll to Variety, "It feels like there's an idea cooking for season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for Russian Doll. 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

"I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends."Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three," Natasha Lyonne added.

Nadia came to know in the previous season about her mother and grandmother at different times. Hence, we could guess Russian Doll Season 3 will take place in the future. It may also be linked to the previous season but it will mainly have a fresh new plot.

Russian Doll Season 3 is likely to continue with Nadia's time-traveling. Nadia and Alan board the train and find it full of her friends on their way to Ruth's wake, saying it is April 30. The future – as with Nadia's – is unclear. Here also we can see the possibility of a third season.

Season 1 of Russian Doll premiered in February 2019, with Season 2 following in April 2022. Observing a gap of three years, we can expect Season 3 in the first quarter of 2025. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

