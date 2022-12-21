The Incredibles 3 creators need adequate time to bring quite different sequel for viewers

When will The Incredibles 3 hit the big screens? It has been over four years since The Incredibles 2 was released and many fans are wondering if Incredibles 3 is under production.

The Incredibles 3 is yet to get an official announcement. Now fans have one question in their mind – Is there any possibility of Incredibles 3 in the future? The passionate lovers of The Incredibles franchise are waiting for the third movie.

The first movie was released in November 2004 and the second movie was released in June 2018. There was a gap of 14 years between the first and second movies. Thus, it is quite early to expect The Incredibles 3 from the creators. However, it depends on them if they will abide by the same time gap.

The franchise director, Brad Bird was previously questioned the possibility of making The Incredibles 3. "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," Brad Bird opined. He also said that the remaining plotlines could lead to The Incredibles 3, just as they did with the second.

Brad Bird, The Incredibles franchise's director expressed told to Entertainment Weekly, "There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else." "'I would rather say I'm not close to it, but it's not on my mind. It's like, the last thing you want to do after swimming in the ocean for a month is go for a swim. I need to do something else for a while, and we'll see what the future has in store," Bird said to Deadline.

The returning of Sophia Bush as Karen is likely to take place in The Incredibles 3. "It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told Entertainment Weekly.

The Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to learn more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

