One Piece Chapter 1070 spoilers revealed, manga to have fascinating storylines

The good news for manga enthusiasts is that One Piece will return shortly with Chapter 1070 before 2022 ends. Fans are a little bit disappointed due to a small hiatus between Chapters 1069 and 1070 of One Piece. Read further to know what you can have in the imminent chapter.

According to previously leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1070, Luffy will make a surprising statement. He will refuse Dr. Vegapunk's request to become the new nakama of the Straw Hats. If Luffy takes Dr. Vegapunk with him, the scientist would lose valuable laboratories and important facilities at Egghead that he made until now.

One Piece Chapter 1070 spoilers also suggested Dr. Vegapunk's current research would discover more about the Void Century and the Ancient Kingdom. Thus, Luffy may make Vegapunk Island his territory like Wano country that is now free from the Kaido Group.

Here're the other spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1070 previously shared online by OPSpoiler Twitter page (via HITC):

· The cover features five scientists discussing humanity; Vegapunk, Ceasar, Judge, Queen, and an unknown woman.

· The battle between Luffy and Lucci continues, with Lucci getting frustrated that they can't land a single attack on Luffy.

· Sentomaru has been defeated and is taken away for urgent treatment; in response, Lucci takes control of the Seraphim.

· Vegapunk explains that it's extremely difficult and dangerous to replicate Akuma no Mi, but that the Zoan are the easiest to replicate because their origins are animal-based – mythological models need special conditions.

· He also explains that Paramecia needs 'lineage factor' in order to replicate and that Logias are almost impossible to copy – although Vegapunk seems disheartened talking about this.

The order of authority that can control the Pacifista (including the Seraphim) is the Five Elders, Dr. Vegapunk, Sentomaru, and chip authority (CP0). Sentomaru gets orders from Dr. Vegapunk to remove CP0 and intends to help Luffy in defeating CP0. As Sentomaru is attacked by Lucci, he could no longer control the Seraphim. So, Seraphim will obey orders from CP0.

Lucci and Luffy are in awakened form. Their new form may be black or white smoke around their bodies. Even though Lucci is in resurrection mode, his Devil Fruit is still a Leopard. In the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1070, Lucci will use the Seraphim to defeat Luffy but getting triumph over Yonko is likely to be difficult for Lucci.

One Piece Chapter 1070 will showcase "What did Luffy witness at Egghead?" The name of Luffy's new attack is known as "Gomu Gomu no Don (White) Rocket!" A fight between Teach and Shanks can also be observed.

We are expecting more spoilers (in detail) for One Piece Chapter 1070 by December 23. The release date for Chapter 1070 of One Piece is December 26 at 12 am JST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga One Piece.

