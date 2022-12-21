'Bling Empire' star Kelly Mi Li expecting a baby girl

'Bling Empire' star Kelly Mi Li is pregnant and she recently used cupcakes to reveal the gender of the baby! Kelly Mi Li hosted a few friends for the 'gender reveal' where she revealed to her friends that she is having a baby girl with her boyfriend.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a video of the cupcakes and her dog. In the video, Kelly cut one of the cupcakes which had pink frosting inside, revealing that she is expecting a baby girl. She, however, did not reveal the name of her boyfriend.

Li's companion was absent from the video because the creator has not yet made public who he is. "We wanted to do it sweet and simple with just the two of us," the Netflix personality, said from behind the camera. "And Sophie, of course," as per Page Six.

The reality star split open the baked product, pulling the pink icing from between the parts. Kelly shared a photo with him in October on Instagram and wrote, "They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked into my life. I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was even possible."

Then, a month later, she shared with her Instagram followers that she is pregnant. The actress joked that "the question of why I've been craving sweets and not only spicy cuisine" had been solved after posting a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

Kelly Mi Li was earlier dating Andrew Gray, as shown in the show 'Bling Empire'. (ANI)

