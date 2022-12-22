Left Menu

Mumbai: Man arrested for giving rape, life threats to Uorfi Javed

Goregaon Police took the man, named Naveen Giri, under its custody for sending threatening messages to the social media influencer through WhatsApp

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 09:53 IST
Uorfi Javed (Image Source: ANI Photos, Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for giving rape and life threats to TV actress Uorfi Javed, informed Mumbai Police on Wednesday. Goregaon Police took the man, named Naveen Giri, under its custody under an FIR registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as IT Act.

Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer. Earlier, Javed had come all guns blazing at author Chetan Bhagat, who gave a controversial statement against the 'Daayan' actor at a literary event.

"Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?" Bhagat said. "On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he added.

Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat". Additionally, she also put up screenshots of Bhagat's allegedly leaked WhatsApp messages from the Me Too movement in 2018.

Meanwhile, the 'Bepannaah' actor was last seen in the reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla (season 14)'. (ANI)

