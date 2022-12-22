Is making of The Croods 3 possible? What we know so far!

The Croods 2 titled "The Croods: A New Age" was premiered on November 25, 2020. The film earned $3 million on its opening day in China, which is the third biggest for a Hollywood film in 2020, behind Tenet and Mulan. In 2021, LA Weekly placed it in the "Top 10" list. The immense global success of the second film has already created huge demand for The Croods 3.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, 77 percent of 155 critics' reviews of The Croods 2 are positive, and an average rating of 6.4/10. Critics noted The Croods: A New Age as "a decent-enough follow-up" and commended the cast. The first movie interestingly was referenced in 2021 by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after his comparison between his government's Covid-19 lockdown exit roadmap strategy and the film, stating "we can't stay in the cave".

Animated movie enthusiasts across the planet are passionately looking at the making of The Croods 3. There has been no announcement yet on the making of The Croods 3.

The first movie The Croods was released in March 2013 followed by the second movie The Croods: A New Age in November 2020. There was a gap of over seven years between the first and second movies. If the creators abide by the same strategy of making The Croods 3, then fans need to wait for some more years.

The Croods 3 can obviously be possible in future, if the creators find a new storyline for the third installment in the future. This totally depends on their decision.

Although The Croods 3 is yet to receive an official announcement, still we can say Guy and Eep will continue to engage in exciting endeavors. However, at the end of the day, they will have a significant reward waiting for them when they get home.

The Croods 3 doesn't have an official announcement on its renewal. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

