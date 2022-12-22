Inside Out 2 has a release date! Amy Poehler says movie will go ‘deeper’

Inside Out 2 was earlier planned after the release of Inside Out in 2015. The success of Inside Out was immense. It grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million. Obviously, all these figures opened doors for Inside Out 2 in future.

The animated movie enthusiasts across the world are quite excited after learning in September this year that Inside Out 2 is currently in development. They are also thrilled with excitement after getting the assurance that the sequel would hit the big screens in the summer of 2024.

Amy Poehler, who voiced for Riley's teenage emotion Joy in the first movie, announced that she would return in Inside Out 2. She will focus on teenage Riley's emotions. The excitement among fans is severe after getting such updates in September.

Pixar has also confirmed that the animated movie Inside Out 2 would be directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve.

Not only Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black will voice for Riley's emotions Sadness and Anger respectively in Inside Out 2. Diane Lane will voice for Mom in the imminent animated movie.

"Pixar is making Inside Out 2! Yes, Joy and the emotions are back for an all-new adventure inside Riley's head," Amy Poehler told the crowd. Pete Docter, who directed the first movie, announced that he would not be directing the second movie, instead pass the torch to Onward story supervisor Kelsey Mann. "It's still very early in production so we're gonna keep a lid on all the details," Pete Docter explained.

On the other hand, Amy Poehler later talked about the upcoming Inside Out 2 during an interview with PEOPLE. "We're going to have what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live inside a young person's brain. In many ways, it was really exciting. We knew exactly where we were. We go to the teen brain and we see the madness that lives inside there," Poehler opined.

The 51-year old actress, who also voiced in Shrek the Third and other many animated movies, also said that Inside Out 2 will go "deeper." She explained, "A lot has happened since the first film in terms of the emotional intelligence and how we think about mental health and how our emotions can affect us physically, and what's really going on inside our head."

Inside Out 2 is slated to hit the big screens on June 14, 2024. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

