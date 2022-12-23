Left Menu

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at 87

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 11:05 IST
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 87.

Satyanarayana, who acted in over 700 films in a career spanning about six decades, had been unwell for some time and the end came on Friday morning, film industry sources said.

Satyanarayna, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, renowned Telugu actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna and several other leaders and film personalities condoled the death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

