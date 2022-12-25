Christmas 2022: Odisha sand artist creates Santa Claus sculpture with 1500 kg tomatoes
World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Saturday, created a sand sculpture of Santa Claus, at Gopalpur Beach on the occasion of Christmas 2022.
World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Saturday, created a sand sculpture of Santa Claus, at Gopalpur Beach on the occasion of Christmas 2022. On the sand art, Pattnaik wrote, "Merry Christmas."
Pattnaik created the sculpture using 1500kg of tomatoes which was 27ft high and 60 ft wide in size. Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur across the world. People spend the day dancing, dressing up in new attire, and giving heartfelt gifts to their loved ones.
Previously, on Christmas 2021, Pattnaik created a 50 feet long, 28 feet wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus on Puri sea beach with the help of 5400 red roses and other flowers. For the last 17 years, he has been creating sand art during Christmas. Many of his sand sculptures have carved a place in the Limca Book of World records.
The Padma Bushan award-winning sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the World and has won many awards for the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
