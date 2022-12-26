Kangana Ranaut extends birthday wishes to mom with adorable pic, calls her 'a friend'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of the adoring bond she has with her mother on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Queen' actor shared a heartfelt message for her mom on her birthday.

"Growing up I was scared of you, when I became an adult you transformed into a friend....Now when I see you play with Prithavi and be naughty, giggly like a kid I think to myself this my favourite phase of you ... Happy Birthday mumma," she wrote. The message was typed over an image featuring the 'Fashion' actor hugging her mom as they both laid on the ground full of fallen leaves and grass.

Earlier on December 9, the 'Thalaivii' actor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a childhood picture. She had taken to Instagram Story and posted a throwback picture where she made a happy pose in her garden. She wore a blue and white saree, tied her hair in a bun, and had red flowers. Kangana wrote, "Like most of girls when I was 10 or 11 years old, I wore my mother's saree and lipstick stole @rangoli_r_chandel hand band and pretended to be a classical dancer... ha ha..."

Kangana has two siblings. She has an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel, and a younger brother Akshat Ranaut. She often shares pictures and videos with her family members on different occasions on Instagram. Kangana recently wrapped up the Assam schedule of her next period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Kangana has also announced that she will be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)