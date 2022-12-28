Left Menu

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas defends her relationship with 10-year older boyfriend

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell has stood up for his younger sister after she was criticized on social media for her relationship with The Neighborhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford due to their 10-year age gap.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell has stood up for his younger sister after she was criticized on social media for her relationship with The Neighborhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford due to their 10-year age gap. According to People magazine, an American weekly magazine, a TikTok user reposted one of O'Connell's TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31-year-old man and your music is s--ty."

Responding to this, Finneas commented, "I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions." Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official with a photo of them in funny couple's costumes on Halloween. The duo poked fun at their 11-year age gap with her dressed up as a baby, wearing a bib and bonnet, while he went as an old man.

They made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in November. They wore coordinated Gucci pajama looks, reported People magazine. The 'TV' singer opened up about her relationship on November 28 in her latest Vanity Fair interview. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said of her relationship.

She added, "I managed to get...to a point in my life...where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone," as per People magazine. (ANI)

