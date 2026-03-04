First American Soldiers Identified in U.S.-Iran Conflict
The U.S. military identified four American soldiers who were among the first casualties in the war against Iran. These soldiers were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command from Des Moines, Iowa. They include Capt. Cody A. Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States military has named four American soldiers who were among the first fatalities in the ongoing conflict with Iran.
These fallen soldiers hailed from the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa.
The soldiers have been identified as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, from Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, from West Des Moines, Iowa.