First American Soldiers Identified in U.S.-Iran Conflict

The United States military has named four American soldiers who were among the first fatalities in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

These fallen soldiers hailed from the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa.

The soldiers have been identified as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, from Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, from West Des Moines, Iowa.