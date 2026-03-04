US Urgently Secures Flights for Stranded Americans Amid Middle East Conflict

The State Department has launched an urgent operation to evacuate Americans stranded in the Middle East. This move follows the initiation of US-Israel military actions against Iran, which have severely disrupted commercial air travel in the region.

Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs, Dylan Johnson, stated that military aircraft and charter flights are being organized to transport American citizens. Contact has been made with nearly 3,000 Americans seeking assistance to leave the region, with more than 130 already evacuated.

The situation remains tense as US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon are closed to the public following drone attacks. The US also ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel in several Middle Eastern countries amid escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)