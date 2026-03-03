Cadillac's Historic F1 Debut: A New American Dream on the Racing Grid
Cadillac F1, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, debuts in Formula 1 with veteran drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Overcoming numerous challenges, including initial rejection and a $200 million fee, the team aims to establish America's presence in F1 alongside Haas, leveraging national pride and strategic branding.
- Country:
- United States
Cadillac has officially entered the high-octane world of Formula 1, marking a significant step for American motorsports just as the inaugural race of the season kicks off in Melbourne.
Backed by TWG Motorsports' Mark Walter and Dan Towriss, and in partnership with General Motors, the team has faced formidable obstacles, from initial application rejection to a hefty $200 million entry fee. Their persistence is poised to pay off as they prepare to hit the track, bringing a blend of innovation, strategy, and national pride to the competition.
The team has recruited seasoned F1 drivers Sergio 'Checo' Perez and Valtteri Bottas, aiming to make a strong impression, though two initial seasons will rely on Ferrari engines. With aims to eventually roll out their exclusive engine by 2026, Cadillac F1 is setting the stage for what it hopes will be an enduring legacy in the world of global racing.