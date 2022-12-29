Entertainment News Roundup: In 'Wildcat', Amazon fauna helps heal emotional wounds of war
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
In 'Wildcat', Amazon fauna helps heal emotional wounds of war
Harry Turner, a former British soldier who deployed to Afghanistan at the age of 18, was struggling with PTSD and depression when he decided to try something completely new in the Peruvian Amazon. Far from home and civilization, Turner found the joy of taking care of an ocelot kitten who would later be re-introduced to the wild through the conservation group Hoja Nueva started by his girlfriend Samantha Zwicker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samantha Zwicker
- British
- Peruvian
- PTSD
- Turner
- Afghanistan
- Harry Turner
- Amazon
- Hoja Nueva
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban official: 20 men lashed in public in Afghanistan
China asks citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan - USGS
Mysterious killing of former Afghan security officers continues in Afghanistan: Report
China's game in Afghanistan seems to fade after attack on Chinese nationals