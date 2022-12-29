Entertainment News Roundup: In 'Wildcat', Amazon fauna helps heal emotional wounds of war

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Turner, a former British soldier who deployed to Afghanistan at the age of 18, was struggling with PTSD and depression when he decided to try something completely new in the Peruvian Amazon. Far from home and civilization, Turner found the joy of taking care of an ocelot kitten who would later be re-introduced to the wild through the conservation group Hoja Nueva started by his girlfriend Samantha Zwicker.

