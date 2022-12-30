'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes big splash at global box office

The 'Avatar' sequel has set the cash registers ringing around the world with its marvellous theatrical run. According to a report by US-based entertainment portal, Variety, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has now crossed the 1 billion USD mark at the global box office, taking just 14 days to get there.

With this, the James Cameron film has created a record for crossing this coveted milestone faster than any other movie released in 2022. As per Variety, only three films grossed more than 1 billion USD this year. Other than the 'Avatar' sequel, the list includes 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jurassic World Dominion', which reached the milestone in 31 days and more than four months respectively.

'The Way of Water' is the fastest to gross this amount since 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Earlier, the film became the fifth-highest grosser of the year with USD 855 million (equivalent to INR 7,000 crores) in worldwide ticket sales after 10 days in theatres.

According to Variety, the highest-grossing country outside of North America for 'Avatar 2' has been China, with USD 100.5 million, followed by Korea (USD 53 million), France (USD 52.3 million), India (USD 37 million), and Germany (USD 35.7 million). However, as per Variety, there are a number of reasons why the sequel will find it difficult to match the success of the first movie, which brought in USD 2.97 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing picture in history.

For starters, the global box office hasn't entirely recovered from the pandemic, and significant markets like China are seeing the infection reemerge. The sequel won't be also seen in Russia, where the first movie made USD 116 million. (ANI)

