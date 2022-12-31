Left Menu

Actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet cricketer Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met cricketer Rishabh Pant who is recuperating at Max Hospital here after suffering injuries in a car crash. Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh a lot. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-12-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 10:52 IST
Actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet cricketer Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met cricketer Rishabh Pant who is recuperating at Max Hospital here after suffering injuries in a car crash. India's star cricketer had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. ''He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again,'' Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital. Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh a lot. ''Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot,'' he said.

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in the accident, according to police. Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
2
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
3
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global
4
Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

Not neurons, but synapses, form working memory, 'hold' info : Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022