Lupin Part 3 may get a 2023 release window! Know in detail

Lupin has adapted from the French mystery thriller drama of the same name created by George Kay and François Uzan. Netflix grabbed the opportunity and took the rights to the foreign language series that gathered millions of hearts worldwide since released its first part in January 2021 and the second on June 2021. The series was watched by 70 million households during its first month, becoming the most-watched non-English series on Netflix at the time. Lupin Part 3 has been renewed by Netflix and it is already under production, confirmed Omar Sy in 2021.

According to Omar Sy and the website of Assane Diop, he is getting ready.

"We can't hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!" he tweeted after a French journalist shared the news.

La "Partie 3" de Lupin officiellement annoncée. Avec ce lien présent dans la bande-annonce : https://t.co/3CZuBhgui4 — Romain Cheyron (@Romain_Ch) May 11, 2021

However, At the TUDUM EVENT on September 24, Netflix unveiled a brief teaser and the first look at Lupin Part 3. The released trailer hinted at what to expect from the gentleman thief's story. Omar Sy plays a modern-day gentleman thief who styles himself after Arsène Lupin and vows to avenge his father's death in the mystery thriller series.

Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering his family bears because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.

The release date for Lupin Part 3 is yet to be announced but before the renewal of the drama, the series creator George Kay told Radio Times about their expectation for the new season to launch in 2022. Though the series missed the release window, there could a possibility for the series to be premiered anytime in 2023. On Twitter Omar Sy and Netflix already shared that the production for Lupin Part 3 had begun.

The released trailer confirms Omar Sy's return as Assane Diop in Lupin Season 3. The other cast including Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Etan Simon as Raoul, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, and Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guédira may also return to the Netflix series.

Additionally, Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Vincent Londez (Captain Romain Laugier), Shirine Boutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem), Vincent Garanger (Gabriel Dumont), Stefan Crepon (Philippe Courbet), and Clotilde Hesme (Juliette Pellegrini) are also expected to return in Season 3 of Lupin.

We will keep an eye on Lupin Part 3 and track its development and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix foreign-language shows.

Also Read: The Witcher Season 3 may release in two parts: Schmidt Hissrich