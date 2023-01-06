'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Actor Noah Schnapp, best known for playing closeted homosexual teenager Will Byers on sci-fi series ''Stranger Things'', has come out a gay in real life.

The actor shared the news by posting a video on his TikTok account.

In the video, Schnapp, 18, can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, ''You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.'' Along with the video, the actor wrote, ''I guess I'm more similar to Will (Byers) than I thought.'' The sexual orientation of his ''Stranger Things'' character has always been a subject of discussion among the show's loyal fanbase. In July, following the debut of the final two episodes of the fourth season of ''Stranger Things'', Schnapp had confirmed to entertainment news outlet Variety that Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard in the series.

