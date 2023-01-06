Fresh pair alert! Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan to host 'SNL' in January

'The White Lotus' star Aubrey Plaza is all set to kick off the new year as the new host of 'Saturday Night Live' this year alongside actor Michael B. Jordan. Not just this, the fresh pair of hosts are making their 'SNL' debuts which makes this new year even more special for them, as well for the audience. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, their episodes will feature musical guests Sam Smith and Lil Baby, respectively. Plaza was most recently featured in Season 2 of HBO's "The White Lotus," which wrapped on December 11, 2022, and the film "Emily the Criminal," which launched on Netflix in August. She is most recognised for her role as April Ludgate on "Parks and Recreation," but she has also appeared in the films "Ingrid Goes West" and "Black Bear."

Jordan directs and stars in "Creed III," which opens in theatres on March 3. Following "Creed" and "Creed II," this is the ninth instalment of the "Rocky" trilogy and Jordan's feature directorial debut. He is also well-known for his role as the villain Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as well as the Marvel series "What If...?" which is available on Disney Plus. As per a report by Variety, Smith will appear as a musical guest on "SNL" for the third time on January 21. The musician made a name for himself in 2014 with their debut album "In the Lonely Hour," which included the singles "Lay Me Down," "Money on My Mind," and "Stay With Me." They released "The Thrill of It All" in 2017, and their third album "Gloria" will be released on January 27.

Lil Baby has released the solo studio albums "Harder Than Ever" (2018), "My Turn" (2020), and "It's Only Me," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022. His other notable ventures include the 2018 joint album "Drip Harder" with Gunna and the 2021 collaborative album "The Voice of the Heroes" with Lil Durk. (ANI)

