Will My Unorthodox Life Season 3 happen in Julia Haart’s personal life?

The second season of the reality television series My Unorthodox Life dropped on Netflix on December 2, 2022, and fans are already looking for a third season.

My Unorthodox Life tells the story of Julia Haart, previously Talia Leibov, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and author. She is the former CEO of a global modeling agency and fashion company called Elite World Group. She previously owned a namesake shoe collection and was creative director at the Italian luxury house La Perla. Netflix subjected her life history to a miniseries My Unorthodox Life.

The series begins with the story of Haart before she divorced her first husband. She was a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The first season shows how she manages her business and four children- Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron. She married Italian entrepreneur Silvio ScagliaHaart.

My Unorthodox Life Season 2 features Julia's marriage cracking apart, and she has to learn how to balance the divorce and her growing business. She is currently focusing on her career at Elite. Silvio now claims that Julia never actually co-owned their business. Meanwhile, her daughter Batsheva is also going through a divorce. The series ends with everyone taking big steps in their lives: Julia in her advocacy, Batsheva with her career dreams, and Ra'ed and Robert in their relationship. The story left the doors open for My Unorthodox Life Season 3.

According to May 2022, she has claimed to be a "co-owner" of Elite World Group, but a Delaware court ruled that she does not own 50 percent of Elite World Group.

Before the release of the second season, when Silvio fired Julia as CEO of the company, she explains to The Times of Israel that she must continue the Netflix reality series.

"I am not getting off the floor, I just want to hide and disappear and fall through the ground and just not exist – this pain is just too much."

"And then I said to myself, 'Julia Haart, you pick yourself off this floor, because if you fall apart if you're destroyed, he wins,'" she told the outlet, adding that she wanted to share her story for those going through similar situations. "That's why I did not stop filming. Because I am proof positive that a story can change your life."

Netflix is yet to announce My Unorthodox Life Season 3. According to the current scenario, we cannot rule out the possibility of My Unorthodox Life Season 3. We will keep you updated on the series as soon as we get anything new.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's current & upcoming projects revealed: What's keeping her busy these days?