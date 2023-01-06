Selena Gomez’s current & upcoming projects revealed: What’s keeping her busy these days?

Selena Gomez is making headlines these days mainly for her current pictures and upcoming projects. She often hits the limelight and remains a talking point for her fans. A recent video of her NYE yacht ride is circulating over the internet and receiving mostly positive comments from her fans. Wearing a black and white bikini, Gomez is enjoying the sea beach on the yacht with her friends.

Selena Gomez's recently released documentary film, 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.' At the AFI Fest the film was released in November 2022 and, only two days after that, was released on Apple TV+ and in select movie theaters.

Gomez will start filming the Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in January 2023. Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery comedy-drama created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

Selena Gomez will be seen in the role of Mabel Mora, a young artist who lives in 12E at the Arconia, a refurnished unit that she is renovating for her aunt and who was friends with the first season's murder victim, Tim Kono, through her childhood and teenage years. In the first and the second season, her role was played by Madeleine Valencia and Caroline Valencia, respectively.

The plot for Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who join together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in. The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 begins after a suspicious death in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building. Three neighbors start their own podcast about their investigation. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 features the trio themselves becoming suspects in the bloody murder of another building resident.

Additionally, in August, it was announced that Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of Working Girl on Hulu. In November, Gomez revealed that she is learning Spanish for a Spain movie in the regional language. The shooting for the film will begin in the summer, 2023. The untitled film is rumored to feature Emila Perez and will be directed by Jacques Audiard. She also revealed that she's working on her next album.

