Left Menu

'Chhatriwali' deserves special attention, says Rakul Preet Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 14:04 IST
'Chhatriwali' deserves special attention, says Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says her upcoming film "Chhatriwali" deserves special attention as it caters to the country's youth and educate them about safe sex.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the slice-of-life drama is set in Haryana and features the actor as Sanya, a quality control head in a condom factory. The makers released the first trailer of the film on Friday.

For Rakul, who earlier featured in films such as ''De De Pyaar De'', ''Sardar Ka Grandson'' and ''Doctor G'', the movie turned out to be her dream project.

"'Chhatriwali' was that dream project where it checked all the boxes and now with the trailer out, I hope that our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit.

''In today's patriarchal society, every household needs a Sanya who holds the courage to single-handedly fight against all odds, traditions, social norms, and barriers,'' the 32-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Chhatriwali" aims to drive home the message about the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex, she added.

''I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection.

''India's youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner,'' Rakul said.

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who stars opposite Rakul in the movie, said the film shatters the wall of awkward silence around sex in the Indian society.

''Today's generation is curious about the word 'sex', 'intimacy' because there is always a sense of 'hush-hush' around such topics. Amidst the clutter of genres and stories, I am glad that the team thought of this empowering narrative and delivered it with great sensitivity,'' he added.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, "Chhatriwali" will release on ZEE5 on January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023