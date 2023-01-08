Left Menu

Chris Williams and Netflix developing sequel to 'The Sea Beast'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:40 IST
Chris Williams and Netflix developing sequel to 'The Sea Beast'
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Chris Williams has started working on a sequel to his hit Netflix animated film ''The Sea Beast''.

Williams, who spent over 20 years working for Disney Animation on projects like ''Bolt,'' ''Big Hero 6,'' and ''Moana'', had made his directorial debut with the fantasy adventure movie, which was released in 2022.

Led by a voice cast of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the film followed the story of a sea monster hunter and a young orphan girl who joins his group of sea monster hunters on their search for the elusive Red Bluster. The sequel to ''The Sea Beast'' is one of the two projects that Williams is developing with Netflix as part of his overall content deal with the streamer, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

The other project is an original fantasy where Williams hopes to use his world-building chops to tell a story both big and small, in the tradition of ''The Lord of the Rings ''but with the attitude of ''The Princess Bride''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023